DOJ issues ILBO vs Bato

An ILBO is used to monitor a person's whereabouts, but it cannot prevent a person from leaving the country.

Vida also explained that the International Criminal Court (ICC)’s arrest warrant against dela Rosa is valid and they have information on the senator’s current locations but did not publicly disclose it.

“There is a valid ICC arrest warrant vs. Sen. Bato dela Rosa. A pending request from the ICC to serve the same has been duly received by the Philippines,” Vida expressed.

“There are information available to us to determine where he is,” he added.

However, Vida clarified that no manhunt operations are laid out for dela Rosa.

According to the ICC website and upon their confirmation last 11 May, a secret warrant was issued to the senator last 6 November 2025 and was unsealed on 11 May 2026.

Dela Rosa is being arrested for crimes against humanity during his term as the Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte who championed the war on drugs campaign.