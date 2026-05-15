DOJ defers ICC arrest warrant questions to SC

“I would just decline to answer. The government will be presenting its case to the Office of the Solicitor General. We should respect the authority of the Supreme Court on this matter,” Vida said when asked whether the ICC warrant could bypass local courts.

He further emphasized the role of the high tribunal in resolving the dispute.

“The Supreme Court, being the final arbiter of all these legal issues. We respect that. Second, we respect the sensitivities of the Senate,” Vida said.

He added that while the DOJ recognizes institutional boundaries, any attempt to leave the country under questionable circumstances would be treated seriously by authorities.

“There's no order for one house. But we will treat any attempt to hit the country of the Philippines as an attempt to put a mockery on the justiceship of the Philippines. So basically, the arrest is conditional. The order for this arrest,” Vida said.

Vida also refused to comment on allegations involving Senator Robin Padilla in connection with the reported movement of Senator dela Rosa during the incident window between 11 May and 14 May.

“Any comment would be premature, so I won't give premature comments,” he said.

He said the matter remains under investigation by a special panel of prosecutors tasked to establish the factual circumstances before any names or liabilities are determined.

“We will not pre-empt the panel. Let them do their work and verify the facts first,” he said.

The DOJ said it will wait for the SC’s resolution and the findings of its investigative panel before making further legal determinations.