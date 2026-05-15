DoJ confirms ICC warrant ‘valid’

“I do confirm that there is a valid ICC arrest warrant. And a pending request from ICC to serve the Senate has been duly received by the Philippines,” Vida said, adding that the DoJ respects the independence of the Senate as a coequal institution.

Special panel probe set

Vida also announced the creation of a special panel of prosecutors to conduct a “comprehensive case build-up investigation” into the Senate incident that occurred between 11 and 14 May, which involved reports of a firearm-related disturbance within or near the Senate complex.

He said the panel would be empowered to issue subpoenas and coordinate with law enforcement agencies, including the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation, to gather and preserve all evidence.

These include CCTV footage, ballistic reports, paraffin tests, communications logs, deployment records, and witness statements.

Agencies were directed to submit initial reports within a strict deadline, while the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms was also requested to turn over relevant materials.

The DoJ likewise called on media personnel and private individuals to submit any verifiable photos, videos, or documentation related to the incident.

Senate custody debate

On Dela Rosa’s status, Vida reiterated that while the Philippines recognizes the ICC warrant, enforcement remains subject to ongoing legal processes before the Supreme Court.

“We expect that upon resolution of all legal issues, the appropriate turnover will be made to the Department of Justice for his arrest,” he said.

He also warned that any attempt by the senator to leave the country would be treated as an enforcement trigger for border authorities, directing them to act accordingly.

The DoJ acknowledged that the matter remains under judicial review and emphasized that the government will await the Supreme Court’s final resolution.

Vida also urged focus on the victims of alleged extrajudicial killings, stressing that accountability must be pursued regardless of institutional or jurisdictional complexities.

He said that ignoring victims would be a “mockery to justiceship of the Philippines,” underscoring that the ICC process involves individuals seeking long-denied accountability.