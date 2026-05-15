DMW, TESDA graduate OFW Upskilling Program batch

Of the 165 scholars who enrolled in the pilot program, 146 successfully graduated. The cohort included 58 OFWs, most of whom recently returned from Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Middle East, as well as Hong Kong and the Pacific region.

The graduates completed intensive courses in paramedics, emergency medical services, emergency vehicle operation, and caregiving. These fields were selected to expand the workers’ employment opportunities and help them transition into healthcare and emergency response roles.

“The KAALAMAN Program does not only provide training but also creates real pathways toward quality employment opportunities for our OFWs,” DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Bay said during the ceremony.

Bay stressed that continuous upskilling is a critical component of the government’s reintegration support, helping returning workers achieve financial stability at home.