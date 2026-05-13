58 OFWs complete free skills training offered by DMW, TESDA

Fifty-eight overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) successfully graduated under the Pilot KAALAMAN Scholarship of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in a graduation ceremony held at the TESDA Auditorium in Taguig City on Tuesday, 12 May.
A total of 165 scholars enrolled in the program, with 146 successfully graduating, including 58 OFWs. Most OFW graduates are from the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, while some are from other countries in Asia and the Pacific region such as Hong Kong.
The trainees underwent specialized training courses such as paramedics, emergency medical service, emergency vehicle operator course, and caregiving, which aim to expand their skills and employment opportunities.
“The KAALAMAN Program does not only provide training but also creates real pathways toward quality employment opportunities for our OFWs,” said DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Bay.
She added that continuous upskilling and reintegration support is important to help OFWs achieve a more stable livelihood upon returning to the country.
The Pilot KAALAMAN Scholarship Program is the flagship training component of the DMW's KAALAMAN Program, which focuses on the reintegration of OFWs through financial literacy, upskilling, entrepreneurship support, and preparation for business or alternative livelihood.
The program is part of the agency's continuous efforts to strengthen reintegration programs for returning OFWs.