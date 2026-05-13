58 OFWs complete free skills training offered by DMW, TESDA

The trainees underwent specialized training courses such as paramedics, emergency medical service, emergency vehicle operator course, and caregiving, which aim to expand their skills and employment opportunities.

“The KAALAMAN Program does not only provide training but also creates real pathways toward quality employment opportunities for our OFWs,” said DMW Undersecretary Felicitas Bay.

She added that continuous upskilling and reintegration support is important to help OFWs achieve a more stable livelihood upon returning to the country.

The Pilot KAALAMAN Scholarship Program is the flagship training component of the DMW's KAALAMAN Program, which focuses on the reintegration of OFWs through financial literacy, upskilling, entrepreneurship support, and preparation for business or alternative livelihood.

The program is part of the agency's continuous efforts to strengthen reintegration programs for returning OFWs.