De Lima seeks independent probe in Senate incident

Former Senator and current Mamamayang Liberal Party-list Representative Leila de Lima on Friday, 15 May, called for an independent probe and urged President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to form an independent body composed of former senators and retired members of the judiciary.
De Lima made the remarks when reporters approached her while she was attending preliminary proceedings at the Quezon City prosecutor’s office in connection with complaints filed by lawyer Mans Carpio, husband of Vice President Sara Duterte.
She stressed that the lawmakers involved should not investigate because of their direct involvement, including the granting of protective custody to Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.
De Lima described the incident as “very concerning” and “deeply alarming,” saying that Dela Rosa’s alleged “escape” from Senate protective custody raises serious questions that cannot be addressed through a single inquiry.
She added that the House of Representatives could also conduct its own investigation to ensure accountability and transparency regarding the incident.
Dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his alleged involvement in crimes against humanity linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs during the previous administration.