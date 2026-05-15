De Lima seeks independent probe in Senate incident

She stressed that the lawmakers involved should not investigate because of their direct involvement, including the granting of protective custody to Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

De Lima described the incident as “very concerning” and “deeply alarming,” saying that Dela Rosa’s alleged “escape” from Senate protective custody raises serious questions that cannot be addressed through a single inquiry.

She added that the House of Representatives could also conduct its own investigation to ensure accountability and transparency regarding the incident.

Dela Rosa is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his alleged involvement in crimes against humanity linked to former President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs during the previous administration.