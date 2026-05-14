Senate disturbance, Bato escape a ‘national embarrassment’ – solons

The lawmakers expressed the need for the Senate leadership as well as security officials around the area to explain how the wanted senator was able to leave the premises with seemingly any resistance from the heavily secured government institution.

“This is not a mere procedural lapse. This is a national embarrassment and a clear demonstration of how impunity works in practice when the accused is powerful and well-connected,” they said in a statement.

“The reported shooting incident that coincided with developments around the warrant raises serious questions on whether it was staged or exploited as a diversion to cover an escape,” they added

Makabayan said that the incident further illustrated the “rotten political system” that cleared officials under elite alliances to escape accountability.

They urged the current administration to exhaust all of its resources in ensuring that Dela Rosa was taken into custody and made to face the crimes against humanity charges against him at the ICC.

Akbayan Partylist Reps. Perci Cendaña and Chel Diokno also weighed in on the incident, offering different perspectives on the events that transpired.

Cendaña echoed the sentiments of Makabayan, urging the concerned officials to answer the questions that arose from the events that took place.

Ultimately, at least for him, Dela Rosa was the sole beneficiary with everything that happened.

“This is exactly why Bato should be tried in the ICC. Justice for the victims of ‘tokhang’ can not be achieved in this country. Even the senate leadership are accessory to the crime,” his post read.

On the other hand, aside from acknowledging the alarming nature of the disturbances, Diokno sought to praise the media practitioners that were caught in the midst of the gunfire.

“At times like this, it is also important to praise the media that continue to bring information amid the conflict. You serve as the guide for the public towards the truth,” the solon said in a Facebook post.

Offering her own view of the events, Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila de Lima said that the best course of action to avoid any other issues was for the senator to give himself up.

“The best solution is for Sen. Bato dela Rosa to surrender to authorities. There should no longer be chaos or people getting involved. We are praying for the safety of people in the Senate,” she stated.

Hours after the chaos subsided in the upper chamber, the Senate Secretariat stated that Dela Rosa had already fled from the area at around 2:30 a.m.

As of writing, no additional information concerning the whereabouts of the senator have been disclosed.