Cops filch P13-M POGO evidence

In a general order dated 13 May 2026, a police lieutenant colonel was sacked. While under a separate special order on the same day, a police executive master sergeant, a senior master sergeant, and four patrolmen, were dismissed, with both orders effective 12 May.

The operatives had taken part in a joint CIDG and Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) raid on 29 October 2024, conducted on the strength of a search warrant for qualified human trafficking violations, CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico disclosed in a briefing in December 2025.

The money from the raid was kept at the CIDG for safekeeping until Morico, who assumed the post in September 2025, ordered an inventory of all the evidence in the unit’s custody.

Custodian prime suspect

On 25 September, the newly designated evidence custodian discovered that nine boxes of cash were missing and were not included in the inventory list. An investigation revealed that the missing boxes of cash had been brought home by his predecessor.

The nine boxes were later taken back to the CIDG, but Morico said they opted not to open them because they were all sealed with the signature of the judge handling the case.

When an inventory of the cash was taken, P13.451 million was found missing.

A policeman admitted involvement in the pilferage of the cash and identified his cohorts.

Criminal charges for qualified theft, malversation, falsification of public documents, and illegal possession or use of false treasury or bank notes, among other raps, were filed against the police suspects.

The PNP has yet to disclose if the missing money has been returned.