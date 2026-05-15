7 CIDG cops dismissed over missing P13.4-M POGO raid money

Those dismissed were identified as Lt. Col. Jose Joey Cariño Arandia, PEMS Eric Gaerlan Castro, PSMS Michael Robust Camillo, Pat. Kristian Nards Valdez Andaya, Pat. Raymart Buieta Solas, Pat. Jesus Daroy Fulgencio Jr., and Pat. Kenji Cesar Francisco.

Earlier, CIDG chief Robert Alexander Morico disclosed that the October 2024 raid was conducted jointly by CIDG operatives and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission through a search warrant tied to alleged qualified human trafficking activities.

According to Morico, the seized cash was placed under CIDG custody for safekeeping until a September 2025 inventory ordered after his assumption as CIDG chief uncovered discrepancies.

Investigators discovered that nine sealed boxes containing cash were missing from the official inventory. The probe later revealed that the former CIDG evidence custodian had allegedly taken the boxes home.

Although the boxes were eventually returned to CIDG custody, authorities later found that P13.451 million was missing during the inventory process.

One policeman reportedly admitted involvement in the pilferage and identified other alleged accomplices.

Authorities have since filed criminal complaints, including qualified theft, malversation, falsification of public documents, and illegal possession or use of false treasury or bank notes.

The PNP has yet to confirm whether the allegedly missing money has been fully recovered.