CCC pushes stronger climate reporting under Paris Agreement

According to the CCC, implementation of the framework continues to face hurdles such as fragmented data collection systems, limited financial and technical resources, inconsistent familiarity with reporting requirements, and limited access to standardized reporting tools.

Robert E. A. Borje stressed the importance of strengthening transparency systems to ensure climate reporting remains credible and evidence-based.

“Strengthening transparency systems under the Enhanced Transparency Framework is essential to ensure that climate reporting is consistent, credible, and evidence-based as we move toward the next reporting cycle,” Borje said.

The commission said improving institutional arrangements and national data systems is critical to producing reliable climate reports and supporting evidence-based policymaking.

The CCC also underscored the importance of aligning reporting processes with the modalities, procedures, and guidelines of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement to improve data integrity and strengthen reporting systems.

As part of its ongoing efforts, the commission said it continues to prioritize capacity-building, data integration, and institutional coordination to enhance the country’s climate reporting architecture and ensure compliance with the Enhanced Transparency Framework.