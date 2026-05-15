CCC pilots gender-responsive climate action checklist

Climate Change Commission convened government agencies, development partners, and members of the Gender and Climate Change Advisory Group to pilot test a harmonized checklist designed to strengthen gender-responsive climate adaptation and mitigation programs.
The initiative supports the implementation of the Philippines’ Nationally Determined Contribution Gender Action Plan 2024–2030, which recognizes gender equality and social inclusion as key components of effective climate action.
The advisory group, established earlier this year, serves as a coordination mechanism among government gender and climate focal persons to improve interagency coordination and strengthen gender integration in climate policies and programs.
According to Rachel Anne Herrera, the working group aims to improve coordination, strengthen gender integration in climate policies, enhance reporting systems, and develop practical tools for government agencies.
The pilot testing focused on assessing the usability of the Harmonized Gender and Development Guidelines Checklist for Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Programs to ensure gender considerations are integrated into the planning, implementation, and monitoring of climate-related projects.
Analiza Rebuelta-Teh said the checklist would help ensure climate programs are not “gender-blind” and instead address the vulnerabilities and leadership roles of women in climate action.
Meanwhile, Robert Borje said the initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to inclusive, science-based, and coordinated climate governance under Ferdinand Marcos Jr..