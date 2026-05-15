CCC pilots gender-responsive climate action checklist

The advisory group, established earlier this year, serves as a coordination mechanism among government gender and climate focal persons to improve interagency coordination and strengthen gender integration in climate policies and programs.

According to Rachel Anne Herrera, the working group aims to improve coordination, strengthen gender integration in climate policies, enhance reporting systems, and develop practical tools for government agencies.

The pilot testing focused on assessing the usability of the Harmonized Gender and Development Guidelines Checklist for Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation Programs to ensure gender considerations are integrated into the planning, implementation, and monitoring of climate-related projects.

Analiza Rebuelta-Teh said the checklist would help ensure climate programs are not “gender-blind” and instead address the vulnerabilities and leadership roles of women in climate action.

Meanwhile, Robert Borje said the initiative reflects the administration’s commitment to inclusive, science-based, and coordinated climate governance under Ferdinand Marcos Jr..