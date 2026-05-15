Boomi honors top APJ partners

Boomi has recognized its top partners across Asia-Pacific and Japan through its FY26 APJ Partner Awards, highlighting companies driving enterprise data integration and digital transformation across the region.
The company said the awards recognize organizations using the Boomi Enterprise Platform to help businesses simplify operations, connect systems, and prepare for growing demand around automation and agentic technologies.
“The pace of transformation across APJ has never been greater,” said Jim Fisher, vice president for channels and partners for APJ at Boomi.
Among the winners were Atturra as APJ Partner of the Year, EasyStepIn as APJ Growth Partner of the Year, and CONSULT as Southeast Asia Partner of the Year. Boomi said its partner ecosystem continues to play a key role in helping enterprises modernize infrastructure and accelerate innovation.