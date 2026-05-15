AMD unveils data center GPUs

AMD has launched a new line of enterprise GPUs designed to help companies expand computing workloads without rebuilding existing data center infrastructure.
The company said its AMD Instinct MI350P PCIe graphics cards are built for standard air-cooled servers, allowing enterprises to scale workloads using existing power, cooling and rack systems. AMD said the platform targets organizations seeking lower-cost alternatives to cloud services and expensive infrastructure upgrades.
The GPUs support enterprise workloads such as inference and data processing, with systems capable of handling up to eight accelerator cards. AMD added that the platform supports open-source frameworks such as PyTorch and Kubernetes tools, allowing companies to migrate workloads with minimal code changes.