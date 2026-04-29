AFP chief visits 1st Infantry Division, honors troops

Major General Yegor Rey P. Barroquillo Jr., commander of the 1st Infantry Division, welcomed Brawner during the visit. The activity included the recognition of military medal awardees for exemplary service and dedication.

In his talk to troops, Brawner reflected on his previous assignments in Mindanao, including his roles as deputy commander of Joint Task Force Ranao and brigade commander of the 103rd Infantry “Haribon” Brigade under the 1st Infantry Division.

He recalled the challenges faced by soldiers in the aftermath of the Marawi Conflict and highlighted the resilience of both the Armed Forces and communities in advancing stability in the region.

“During my time in 1ID, PA, I witnessed the true dedication and professionalism that define each of you. More than the achievements we have attained, I am honored to have had the opportunity to lead our troops and be part of the region's reconstruction, normalization, and unity,” Brawner said.

The AFP chief also expressed gratitude for the troops’ continued support and commended the 1st Infantry Division for upholding excellence in service.