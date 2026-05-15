A soulful connection in Batangas

A point comes in every leader’s journey when rest and renewal are no longer indulgences. They become essential to sustaining clarity, purpose, and meaningful connection. In response to the growing need for intentional wellness among today’s leaders, Landco Lifestyle Ventures (LLV), together with NaHeal, a natural healing and holistic wellness platform, introduces “Soulful Connection: A Wellness Retreat for Leaders,” an intimate three-day retreat at CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) in Batangas designed to nurture inner balance, authentic connection, and personal transformation.
Just a scenic two- to three-hour drive from Metro Manila, LLV’s flagship coastal estate, CaSoBe, offers a serene sanctuary where leaders can step away from the demands of daily life and reconnect with themselves and others. Set against calming seaside landscapes, the retreat creates space for reflection, stillness, and soulful conversations through immersive experiences that nourish the mind, body, and spirit.
Rooted in LLV’s “Life on Vacation” philosophy, the collaboration with NaHeal highlights a shared vision of wellness-centered living and hospitality-led experiences. More than a leisure destination, CaSoBe is envisioned as a quiet coastal haven where wellness retreats and meaningful gatherings inspire deeper human connection and holistic well-being.
“Soulful Connection” is thoughtfully curated around practitioner-led sessions that encourage emotional awareness, mindful leadership, and restorative healing. Participants will engage in life mapping workshops, art for healing, mindful movement, sound healing, guided reflections, and moments of intentional rest, all designed to help leaders reconnect with their inner selves while building more meaningful relationships with others. To preserve intimacy and authenticity, each retreat schedule accommodates only 10 to 12 participants.
Each day begins with mindful beach walks and coastal meditation, allowing participants to ground themselves in nature’s rhythm. Through art for healing, abstract expression becomes a pathway for exploring emotions, while life mapping sessions guide participants in reflecting on past experiences and future aspirations to cultivate clarity, self-awareness, and intentional decision-making.
To further deepen the restorative experience, participants will enjoy a one-hour holistic massage and receive a curated NaHeal Wellness Kit, thoughtfully designed to support their wellness journey before, during, and after the retreat.
At the heart of the experience is Crusoe Cabins at CaSoBe, more than just accommodations, these thoughtfully designed spaces serve as a peaceful sanctuary where leaders can truly rest, breathe, and recharge. Inspired by the spirit of Robinson Crusoe, the cabins are crafted from upcycled container vans transformed into stylish resort units that blend rustic charm with contemporary comfort.
Each Crusoe Cabin features a private bedroom, separate living area, ensuite bathroom, and a porch terrace overlooking beach or garden views. Modern amenities include air conditioning, a mini-bar, flat-screen TV, complimentary Wi-Fi, and cozy seating areas. The stay also includes nourishing meals and access to CaSoBe’s vibrant resort ecosystem, including beachfront spaces, swimming facilities, Aquaria Water Park, the boardwalk, restaurants, bars, and beachfront cabanas.
Through “Soulful Connection,” LLV and NaHeal invite leaders to pause, reconnect, and rediscover the value of wellness, not only as personal restoration, but also as a pathway toward more mindful leadership and deeper human connection.