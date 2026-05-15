A soulful connection in Batangas

A point comes in every leader’s journey when rest and renewal are no longer indulgences. They become essential to sustaining clarity, purpose, and meaningful connection. In response to the growing need for intentional wellness among today’s leaders, Landco Lifestyle Ventures (LLV), together with NaHeal, a natural healing and holistic wellness platform, introduces “Soulful Connection: A Wellness Retreat for Leaders,” an intimate three-day retreat at CaSoBe (Calatagan South Beach) in Batangas designed to nurture inner balance, authentic connection, and personal transformation.

Just a scenic two- to three-hour drive from Metro Manila, LLV’s flagship coastal estate, CaSoBe, offers a serene sanctuary where leaders can step away from the demands of daily life and reconnect with themselves and others. Set against calming seaside landscapes, the retreat creates space for reflection, stillness, and soulful conversations through immersive experiences that nourish the mind, body, and spirit.