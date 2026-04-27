CIDG denies taking money in Tondo e-sabong raid

The Philippine National Police on Monday denied allegations that operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group pocketed money during a raid on an illegal e-sabong operation in Tondo, Manila last month.
In a press briefing, PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño clarified the actions of an officer seen in CCTV footage from the 24 March operation at the Coliseo de Manila.
“Ang nasabi po na posisyon na ginawa po ng ating operatiba ay hindi po pangungupit ng pera kundi pagkuha ng ebidensya, partikular ng bet ticket, nang siya ay nakapasok na,” Tuaño said.
“Nang marekober niya na po ang bet ticket, siya po ay sumenyas sa kanyang mga kasamahan. Ito po ang tinatawag nating pre-arranged signal,” he added.
The PNP stressed that no extortion or unauthorized taking of money occurred during the operation, but said it remains open to any formal complaint and is willing to conduct a full investigation if evidence is presented.
Authorities arrested 174 individuals during the raid and seized 48 desktop computers used as betting stations, 24 live roosters, cockfighting gaffs, bet tickets, and cash.
“Linawin natin muli, hindi po pera ang kinuha ng nasabing individual na operatiba ng CIDG NCR. Lilinawin natin muli na ang kanyang kinuha ay ebidensya na bet ticket at siya ay sumenyas,” Tuaño said.
The PNP reiterated that online cockfighting operations remain illegal nationwide due to concerns over crime and social harm linked to e-sabong.