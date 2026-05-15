38 Filipino crew test negative for hantavirus

Cacdac added that the remaining 17 Filipino seafarers still onboard MV Hondius are expected to arrive in Rotterdam on 18 May 2026, where they will also undergo testing and monitoring upon arrival.

“All of them tested negative. We are not aware of anyone symptomatic at this stage. That’s for the 21 who are in the Netherlands,” Cacdac said.

“The 17 onboard who will arrive in Rotterdam on Monday will be subjected to testing and observation,” the DMW chief added.

Cacdac also emphasized that medical personnel onboard the vessel continue to implement strict health protocols while the ship is en route to Rotterdam.

He assured that the Filipino seafarers onboard are being closely monitored and provided with the necessary medical support and assistance.

Meanwhile, Cacdac provided the latest update on the condition of Filipino seafarers affected by the drone attack on the Maltese-flagged container ship CMA CGM San Antonio on 5 May.

According to the DMW chief, seven Filipino crew members were injured in the incident while the ship was sailing.

Cacdac assured that all injured crew members are now stable, in good condition, and continuing their recovery. Two are expected to return to the Philippines in the next few days, while five others remain hospitalized in Oman, where they continue to receive medical attention and support.