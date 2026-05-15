1M DepEd workers start receiving midyear bonus

DepEd said the release underscores the government’s continued commitment to support the education sector workforce, which plays a central role in learning recovery efforts and ongoing reforms in basic education.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the timely distribution of the benefit reflects the administration’s recognition of the contributions of teachers and school personnel to national development.

“Based on the directive of President Bongbong Marcos, we recognize the sacrifice and dedication of our teachers and personnel. The early release of the midyear bonus is part of our commitment to prioritize the welfare of those directly shaping the future of our students,” Angara said in Filipino.

He added that teaching and non-teaching personnel remain essential to the government’s education reform agenda, particularly programs aimed at improving literacy, numeracy and digital learning.

DepEd confirmed that the midyear bonus is equivalent to one month’s basic salary for qualified government employees, pursuant to Department of Budget and Management Budget Circular 2017-2.

Eligible personnel include teaching and non-teaching staff in regular, casual and contractual positions who meet the required conditions, including at least four months of service from 1 July of the previous year to 15 May of the current year, active government service status and a satisfactory performance rating.

The incentive forms part of the compensation package for government workers and is expected to provide additional financial relief as schools prepare for the upcoming academic year.