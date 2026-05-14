‘Yorme’ vows ‘Langoynilad’ end

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso vowed to end the chronic flooding that has long plagued Manila’s historic district, joking that the city’s most notorious underpass will no longer be mockingly referred to as a swimming pool.
During an early morning inspection of drainage projects with Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon, Domagoso said the city is replacing century-old, clogged pipes with massive culverts to ensure the area around City Hall remains passable during the upcoming rainy season.
“Lagusnilad will no longer be called ‘Langoynilad,’” Domagoso said, using a popular local pun that replaced the underpass’ name with the Filipino word for “swim.”
To back the claim, the mayor announced the city has procured six heavy-duty siphoning machines specifically for the Lagusnilad underpass.
The high-power suction units are intended to clear stagnant water immediately, preventing the “monstrous traffic” that typically occurs when the roadway becomes a pond.
The inspection covered critical arteries including T.M. Kalaw, Taft Avenue, and the Lawton and Arroceros areas.
Domagoso explained that excavations revealed vintage concrete pipes completely blocked by decades of soil and litter.
“We have replaced the old water channels that were truly clogged,” Domagoso said. “We replaced them with square-shaped culverts, and in some areas, we doubled them according to the engineering plan to speed up the flow of floodwater toward the pumping stations.”
The mayor cited that the new box-type culverts are nearly four meters wide — large enough to fit a car — a significant upgrade from the undersized pipes laid more than 100 years ago.
Domagoso, who said that he has worked at City Hall for much of his career, said the overhaul of the Ermita drainage system was overdue.
He credited a joint funding effort between the city and the DPWH for the project’s progress.
“We are grateful to Secretary Dizon and President Marcos for prioritizing the flooding issues right here at City Hall,” Domagoso said.
The project is part of a broader “Alis Baha” (Flood Exit) initiative. While the DPWH is focusing on the primary drainage lines toward Manila Bay, Domagoso said the city is ensuring that local connections and specialized equipment, like the Lagusnilad pumps, are ready before the monsoon rains arrive.