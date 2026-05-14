‘Yorme’ vows ‘Langoynilad’ end

“We have replaced the old water channels that were truly clogged,” Domagoso said. “We replaced them with square-shaped culverts, and in some areas, we doubled them according to the engineering plan to speed up the flow of floodwater toward the pumping stations.”

The mayor cited that the new box-type culverts are nearly four meters wide — large enough to fit a car — a significant upgrade from the undersized pipes laid more than 100 years ago.

Domagoso, who said that he has worked at City Hall for much of his career, said the overhaul of the Ermita drainage system was overdue.

He credited a joint funding effort between the city and the DPWH for the project’s progress.

“We are grateful to Secretary Dizon and President Marcos for prioritizing the flooding issues right here at City Hall,” Domagoso said.

The project is part of a broader “Alis Baha” (Flood Exit) initiative. While the DPWH is focusing on the primary drainage lines toward Manila Bay, Domagoso said the city is ensuring that local connections and specialized equipment, like the Lagusnilad pumps, are ready before the monsoon rains arrive.