VP Sara: 'Ngayon naiintindihan niyo na’

The remark drew renewed attention because of Duterte’s previous statements interpreted as threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and Speaker Martin Romualdez.

In November 2024, Duterte claimed she had already spoken to a person she described as a “contract killer” in case she herself was assassinated — comments Malacañang later condemned as an “active threat.”

Her threats later became the central component of the impeachment case against her, which cites betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution.

The statement resurfaced as the Senate formally received the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte on Wednesday evening, paving the way for a possible impeachment trial.

Among the allegations raised in the impeachment complaint were accusations that Duterte issued threats against the President and First Lady.

At approximately 7:48 PM, witnesses reported hearing at least five gunshots within the Senate building allegedly linked to the arrest of Sen. Bato dela Rosa, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court over his role in former president Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign.

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano said the chamber was “allegedly under attack,” though authorities later denied that police or NBI personnel had attempted to storm the Senate.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla later assured the public that dela Rosa was safe, while President Marcos ordered an investigation into the source of the gunfire.