House formally transmits Articles of Impeachment vs Sara Duterte to Senate

Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca confirmed the arrival of the legislative team, noting that security forces were on high alert to ensure a peaceful turnover.

"SecGen of Congress and the Sergeant-at-Arms of Congress has just arrived with the articles of impeachment," Aplasca stated in an interview.

"Sana walang mangyayaring gulo dito. Kaya we are maintaining peace and order," he added.

The Senate is currently on lockdown after reports that Sen Bato dela Rosa, who sought protection within the Senate premises, will be arrested for alleged crimes against humanity.

The formal transmittal followed a plenary session where 257 lawmakers voted in favor of Committee Report No. 261, which recommended the Vice President's removal from office.

These charges include culpable violation of the Constitution and graft related to the alleged misuse of P500 million in confidential funds under the Office of the Vice President and P112.5 million under the Department of Education.

The Vice President is also accused of amassing unexplained wealth disproportionate to her lawful income and allegedly bribing education officials to circumvent government procurement laws.

It likewise alleges Duterte committed high crimes by contracting for the assassination of the President, the First Lady, and the former Speaker of the House, alongside claims of inciting sedition.

In response to the transmittal, Vice President Duterte’s legal team stated they are "fully prepared" to defend her before the Senate sitting as an impeachment court.

Her counsel noted that while various constitutional questions regarding the proceedings remain pending before the Supreme Court, the burden of proof rests entirely on the House prosecution team to substantiate their claims.