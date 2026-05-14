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VP Duterte alleges charter change plot for Marcos term extension

AND then what? The top two officials of the land face various impeachment complaints — two against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. filed by Atty. Andre de Jesus and the Makabayan bloc, which have been deemed sufficient in form; and two fresh impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte by different groups, marking a new set of ouster bids following a Supreme Court ruling that voided previous attempts.
AND then what? The top two officials of the land face various impeachment complaints — two against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. filed by Atty. Andre de Jesus and the Makabayan bloc, which have been deemed sufficient in form; and two fresh impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte by different groups, marking a new set of ouster bids following a Supreme Court ruling that voided previous attempts.DAILY TRIBUNE images
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Vice President Sara Duterte warned that the Marcos administration’s push for Charter Change is a calculated maneuver to ensure President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. remains in power beyond his constitutional term.

Speaking during an interview in The Hague, Duterte asserted that the administration is utilizing government resources to "demolish" the political opposition. 

AND then what? The top two officials of the land face various impeachment complaints — two against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. filed by Atty. Andre de Jesus and the Makabayan bloc, which have been deemed sufficient in form; and two fresh impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte by different groups, marking a new set of ouster bids following a Supreme Court ruling that voided previous attempts.
‘No more constitution’: VP Duterte slams admin overreach, ‘abuse’

She claimed that after targeting her allies through International Criminal Court (ICC) proceedings, the next step in the administration’s agenda is amending the 1987 Constitution. 

Duterte pointed to a Bloomberg article where the President reportedly stated that Charter Change needs to be discussed to spur the Philippine economy.

“If we talk about Charter Change, it means BBM [Marcos] will not step down from his post,” Duterte said in Filipino. 

She further cited a warning from her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, who urged the public to be cautious as the incumbent leader may refuse to leave office.

The Vice President’s remarks come as the House of Representatives formally transmitted Articles of Impeachment  against her to the Senate on Wednesday night. 

Duterte characterized the impeachment and the ICC investigations as a sequence of political attacks, with Charter Change serving as the ultimate tool for power retention. 

While President Marcos has previously expressed openness to "economic constitutional amendments," Duterte maintains these efforts are politically motivated.

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