‘No more constitution’: VP Duterte slams admin overreach, ‘abuse’

“When the administration moves, there is no more constitution, no more fairness; it is all abuse, intimidation, and violence,” the Vice President stated.

Duterte specifically cited the legal pursuit of Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, who is currently under Senate protective custody following the 11 May unsealing of an ICC arrest warrant for crimes against humanity.

The warrant alleges Dela Rosa's involvement in summary killings during the "war on drugs" while he served as Philippine National Police chief during the Duterte administration.

The Vice President's remarks come hours after the Senate building was described as "war zone".

On Wednesday night, shots were fired and the building was placed under lockdown as agents of the National Bureau of Investigation allegedly attempted to serve the ICC warrant on Dela Rosa inside the premises.

Duterte argued that the administration’s attempt to surrender Filipino citizens to a foreign tribunal bypasses the local judicial system, which she believes should have sole jurisdiction.

She characterized the legal challenges faced by her allies as “extraordinary rendition” and "kidnapping" in the eyes of the international community.

However, the administration maintains its actions are legally sound.

The Department of Justice points to Republic Act 9851 or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, which explicitly allows for the surrender of suspected persons to international tribunals.

Furthermore, a 2021 Supreme Court ruling stated that the Philippines remains obligated to cooperate with the ICC for proceedings that began before the country’s 2019 withdrawal from the Rome Statute.

Amid the Senate standoff, the House of Representatives formally transmitted the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate, following a 257-25 vote. The charges against her include the alleged misuse of confidential funds and a supposed assassination plot against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

“Ngayon naiintindihan niyo na kung bakit ako naninigurado kung sakali ako’y mamatay,” Duterte said during a Facebook live with creator Alvin & Tourism.