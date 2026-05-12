Xi, Trump set for high-stakes talks

BEIJING (AFP) — Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet this week in Beijing, where expectations of personal warmth contrast with deep divisions over trade, security and global conflicts.

Trump has said he expects a “big, fat hug” from Xi, though issues including Taiwan, tariffs, rare earths and the war in Iran are set to dominate discussions.

The two leaders’ styles sharply diverge: Trump’s public, improvisational diplomacy contrasts with Xi’s controlled, low-profile approach. China confirmed the visit only days before it begins, in line with its typically cautious messaging.

Beijing said Monday that leader-level diplomacy plays an “irreplaceable strategic guiding role” in bilateral relations.

The trip, starting Wednesday, is Trump’s first to China since 2017, when he received a highly choreographed state visit including a private reception in the Forbidden City.

Analysts say this visit will be less elaborate, reflecting a more guarded relationship shaped by years of trade disputes and strategic rivalry.

“Aggrandizement... plays to his ego, but it cannot prevent him from a quick flip-flop in his attitude towards China,” said Wu Xinbo of Fudan University.

Despite skepticism, some observers say personal rapport still matters, even if only to prevent further deterioration.

“There is acknowledgement it could prevent derailment, restart channels, and produce tactical bargains,” said Bert Hofman of the National University of Singapore.

Trump and Xi last met in October in South Korea, agreeing to a temporary trade truce after tariffs on both sides exceeded 100 percent.

This week’s talks come as tensions persist over the US-Israel war in Iran and broader economic competition.