Tiu Laurel rejects dependence on imports

During a House hearing on the North Luzon Growth Quadrangle, the DA outlined a broader strategy aimed at preparing the agriculture sector for a possible severe El Niño later this year, as well as continued volatility in global oil prices.

North Luzon, which includes Regions 1, 2, and the Cordillera Administrative Region, was identified as a critical food-producing area with more than 2 million hectares of farmland supporting national supply.

To reduce the impact of prolonged dry spells, the DA said it is expanding climate-resilient farming measures such as greenhouse production, water impounding systems, solar-powered irrigation, and drip irrigation technologies.

The department is also encouraging crop diversification to lessen dependence on water-intensive crops and help stabilize farmers’ incomes during extreme weather conditions.

Tiu Laurel said the government is shifting toward a more proactive approach in managing climate-related risks to agriculture.

The DA also announced higher National Food Authority buying prices for palay beginning September to strengthen support for farmers. Freshly harvested palay will be purchased at P22 per kilo from the current minimum of P17, while dry palay prices will increase to P27 per kilo from P21.

“The NFA has the funds and warehouse capacity to sustain better farmgate prices by September,” Tiu Laurel said.

Lawmakers raised concerns over possible food price spikes, prompting the DA chief to stress that future imports would remain “data-driven, time-bound, and strictly necessity-based.”