Taiwan student dies after attempting to rescue elderly man from river

A 24-year-old student from Chinese Culture University identified only by the surname Lee was found dead in the Tamsui River on Thursday, 14 May, after reportedly jumping into the water to rescue a 93-year-old man identified as Chang.

According to local media reports, Lee was jogging with a friend along the riverside when they spotted a man struggling in the water near Dadaocheng Wharf at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, 12 May.

Kuo, a friend of Lee, said they noticed a man’s head and hat bobbing in the river before Lee decided to jump into the water.