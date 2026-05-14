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Taiwan student dies after attempting to rescue elderly man from river

A 24-year-old Taiwanese student from Chinese Culture University died after jumping into Taipei’s Tamsui River to rescue a 93-year-old man near Dadaocheng Wharf. CCTV footage, police reports and fire department search efforts reveal how the heroic attempt unfolded and ended in tragedy.
A 24-year-old Taiwanese student from Chinese Culture University died after jumping into Taipei’s Tamsui River to rescue a 93-year-old man near Dadaocheng Wharf. CCTV footage, police reports and fire department search efforts reveal how the heroic attempt unfolded and ended in tragedy.Photo courtesy of Wang Kuan-jen of Taipei Times
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A 24-year-old student from Chinese Culture University identified only by the surname Lee was found dead in the Tamsui River on Thursday, 14 May, after reportedly jumping into the water to rescue a 93-year-old man identified as Chang.

According to local media reports, Lee was jogging with a friend along the riverside when they spotted a man struggling in the water near Dadaocheng Wharf at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, 12 May.

Kuo, a friend of Lee, said they noticed a man’s head and hat bobbing in the river before Lee decided to jump into the water.

A 24-year-old Taiwanese student from Chinese Culture University died after jumping into Taipei’s Tamsui River to rescue a 93-year-old man near Dadaocheng Wharf. CCTV footage, police reports and fire department search efforts reveal how the heroic attempt unfolded and ended in tragedy.
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Kuo reportedly asked Lee if he was okay before attempting the rescue, to which Lee replied yes.

Police in Taipei said CCTV footage showed Lee jumping into the river and briefly making contact with the elderly man while Kuo attempted to throw them a lifebuoy.

However, authorities said the lifebuoy fell short of reaching the two before both disappeared underwater.

Police added that the footage also showed Chang slowly walking onto the emergency pier before slipping through the guardrail and falling into the river.

The Taipei Fire Department later responded to the incident and deployed rafts and drones in an operation to search for the two men.

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