Taiwan a flashpoint, Xi warns Trump

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Donald Trump that missteps on Taiwan could push their two countries into “conflict,” a stark opening salvo as they met in Beijing on Thursday at their superpower summit.
Trump had arrived in China bearing accolades for his host, calling Xi a “great leader” and “friend,” and predicting their countries would have “a fantastic future together.”
But beyond the pomp of the welcome, Xi in less effusive tones said the two sides “should be partners and not rivals,” while highlighting the issue of Taiwan --- which Beijing claims as its territory — straight off the bat.
“The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations,” Xi said, according to the remarks published by Chinese state media shortly after the start of the talks which lasted two hours and 15 minutes.
“If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation,” Xi said.
Trump’s trip to Beijing is the first by a US president in nearly a decade, with the grand reception belying the roster of unresolved trade and geopolitical tensions between the two nations.
Xi greeted Trump with a red carpet welcome at the opulent Great Hall of the People, with military band fanfare, a 21-gun salute, and a host of schoolchildren jumping and chanting “welcome!”
‘Thucydides Trap’
Seemingly enjoying the ceremony, Trump said “the relationship of China and the USA is going to be better than ever before.”
Xi, however, referenced instead an ancient Greek political theory about the risks of war when a rising power rivals a ruling power.
“Can China and the United States transcend the so-called ‘Thucydides Trap’ and forge a new paradigm for major power relations?” Xi asked, adding that “cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both.”
There has been plenty of the latter since Trump’s last visit in 2017, with the two countries having spent much of 2025 embroiled in a dizzying trade war and at odds on many major global issues.
Taiwan is a longstanding sore point.
The United States recognizes only Beijing but under domestic law is required to provide weapons to Taiwan for its defense.
China has sworn to take over the self-ruled democracy and has not ruled out using force, ramping up military pressure in recent years.
Following Xi’s Thursday comments, Taipei called China the “sole risk” to regional peace, and insisted “the US side has repeatedly reaffirmed its clear and firm support.”
Trump had said Monday he would speak to Xi about US arms sales to Taiwan, a departure from Washington’s historic insistence that it would not consult Beijing on the matter.