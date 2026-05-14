Taiwan a flashpoint, Xi warns Trump

But beyond the pomp of the welcome, Xi in less effusive tones said the two sides “should be partners and not rivals,” while highlighting the issue of Taiwan --- which Beijing claims as its territory — straight off the bat.

“The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations,” Xi said, according to the remarks published by Chinese state media shortly after the start of the talks which lasted two hours and 15 minutes.

“If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation,” Xi said.

Trump’s trip to Beijing is the first by a US president in nearly a decade, with the grand reception belying the roster of unresolved trade and geopolitical tensions between the two nations.