Student short films unafraid of uncomfortable truths

On 14 May, five short films by student filmmakers screened in an exclusive block screening at SinePop, Cubao, Quezon City.

Despite their varying genres and styles, the films shared a striking common thread: an unflinching confrontation with uncomfortable realities, social inequities, and emotional wounds often left unspoken.

In Her Dreams

Directed by Kiah Resurreccion and Jana Magos

In Her Dreams follows a 21-year-old aspiring contemporary dancer forced to take on a one-day caretaker job inside a mansion. The film thrives in its atmosphere of unease and slowly exposes a dark and violent family secret rooted in abuse and control. Visceral and emotionally claustrophobic, it captures the terror of entrapment within systems of silence and power.

Oguima

Directed by Zarrina Fernandez

Perhaps the darkest among the lineup was Oguima, a disturbing psychological horror film about a pedophile farmer haunted by a goat-legged entity that stalks his farmland and home.

The film blurs monstrosity and guilt, turning folklore into a manifestation of buried depravity and moral decay. Bodjie Pascua delivers a deeply unsettling performance and shows remarkable range as a man consumed by sickness and paranoia.

The film also screened in curated UPFI/FDCP programs, including “Walang Maoy sa Mayo” and Earth Day 2026 screenings.