South Korea drives 52.3% foreign investment surge to P42B in Phl

Foreign investment (FI) approvals in the Philippines surged in the first quarter of 2026, climbing 52.3 percent year-on-year to P42.64 billion from P27.99 billion a year earlier, driven largely by South Korean capital and strong commitments in tourism, manufacturing, and industrial projects.

South Korea accounted for the bulk of inflows, contributing P25.37 billion or 59.5 percent of total foreign investment approvals, followed by Singapore with P3.18 billion and China with P2.54 billion.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said seven investment promotion agencies reported foreign investment approvals during the period, including the Board of Investments, Philippine Economic Zone Authority, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, and Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.