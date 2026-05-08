PEZA’s April approved investments soars at P63.9 billion

In terms of exports, Panga said these projects are expected to generate $1.695 billion, also seen to create 7,621 direct jobs for Filipinos nationwide.

Region IV-A (CALABARZON) emerged as the primary investment hub for the month, accounting for (15) projects, followed by Region VII with five (5) projects, Region III with (3), and Regions VI, XI and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with one (1) project each.

Among these projects, the PEZA Board also greenlighted five (5) big-ticket projects totaling P60.016 billion in investments. These include two EMS-SMS companies and one tourism development project, which will expand its operations in Baguio, Clark, and Cebu; one facilities enterprise in Iloilo and one ecozone development venture in Tarlac.

From January to April 2026, PEZA’s total approved investments now stand at P109.428 Billion, 72.27 percent higher than the P63.523 Billion approved for the same period last year.

Manufacturing led all sectors with 42 projects, followed by ecozone development (19), IT-BPM (12), facilities (12), logistics (10), tourism (3), domestic (4) and utilities (2)—demonstrating both industrial depth and continued strengthening of support infrastructure across ecozones.

Geographically, investments remained concentrated in Luzon (86 projects), with steady activity in the Visayas (15) and emerging presence in Mindanao (3), in line with PEZA’s push for more balanced regional development.

This momentum is supported by a diversified investor base led by Dutch, South Korean, Indonesian, Japanese, and Taiwanese firms, indicating sustained international confidence in the country’s investment environment.

“These figures reflect our resilience even as the global economy navigates a complex period of recovery,” DG Panga said. “While we remain mindful of the prevailing global headwinds and supply chain pressures, the Philippines continues to offer a sense of stability for capital. For our part, we are focused on ensuring that these investments translate into steady, reliable opportunities for our employees and locators,” he added.