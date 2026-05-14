Some PMA mistahs back Bato

Some members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sinagtala” Class of 1986 declared their “unwavering support” for their batchmate (mistah), Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.
In a Facebook post shared by former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict spokesperson Lorraine Badoy, the group said they would “stand with him” and would not remain silent as the senator’s name “is being challenged.”
The group described dela Rosa as someone who has embodied “courage, integrity, loyalty, and service before self.”
They also said any proceedings involving the senator “must be fair, lawful, and free from political persecution,” while expressing confidence in his strength, loyalty and commitment to the law and the country.
The manifestation was signed by 78 members, with organizers saying the list of signatories is “still counting.”