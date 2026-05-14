Some PMA mistahs back Bato

Some members of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sinagtala” Class of 1986 declared their “unwavering support” for their batchmate (mistah), Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

In a Facebook post shared by former National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict spokesperson Lorraine Badoy, the group said they would “stand with him” and would not remain silent as the senator’s name “is being challenged.”