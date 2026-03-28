Empowering Filipinos through science-backed skincare education

In celebration of Women’s Month, a new movement in skincare education has officially taken root. Pretty Skin & Lamelin Philippines, in collaboration with Pretty Skin & Lamelin Korea and Manila House, successfully launched the Skin2Confidence Masterclass—an immersive, purpose-driven initiative designed to empower Filipinos through science-based skincare knowledge.

More than just a beauty event, the masterclass marked the beginning of a responsible skincare movement, bringing together global leaders, medical experts, beauty professionals, and an engaged community united by a shared vision: to transform skin confusion into skin confidence.

From the opening session to the final segment, the Skin2Confidence Masterclass sustained remarkable audience engagement, reflecting a growing demand for credible education, meaningful dialogue, and more intentional skincare practices. Held during Women’s Month, the event also served as a meaningful tribute, reinforcing that confidence is not superficial—it is cultivated, informed, and intentional. This philosophy anchored the entire program, highlighting that skincare is not about instant results, but about long-term care, discipline, and understanding.

The initiative was made possible through a collaboration between Pretty Skin & Lamelin Philippines, led by Catherine Andres-Gamo; Pretty Skin & Lamelin Korea, led by President and CEO Mr. Jung Bung Sub; and Manila House, led by PR Director Ms. Bambina Olivares. More than simply hosting the event, Manila House played an integral role in supporting the initiative as part of a shared commitment to community, education, leadership, and empowerment.

At the core of the masterclass was a distinguished lineup of speakers who delivered grounded, experience-driven insights. Dr. Mara Capiroso, Medical Director, established the medical foundation of skin health, explaining that conditions such as melasma, pigmentation, and premature aging are influenced by factors like UV exposure, hormones, inflammation, and barrier damage—and that true correction follows a disciplined sequence: repair, strengthen, and protect. Dr. Finesse Evangelista, Board-Certified Dermatologist, expanded the discussion through ingredient science, emphasizing the importance of understanding and properly combining active ingredients such as NMN, PDRN, niacinamide, panthenol, retinol, and bakuchiol, noting that synergy and consistency ultimately determine outcomes.

Grace Lee, Certified Korean Skin Educator, introduced the concept of intentional layering—hydrate, treat, seal—anchored on respecting the skin’s natural rhythm. Meanwhile, Professional Makeup Artist Florence Vergara demonstrated that when skin is properly prepared, makeup enhances rather than conceals, allowing natural beauty to come forward. Jun Gamo, Head of Marketing of Pretty Skin & Lamelin Philippines, reinforced the brand’s philosophy: education before promotion, science before noise, confidence before cosmetics. Bringing the vision together, Catherine Andres-Gamo emphasized the movement’s purpose: to create a space where science meets self-care and knowledge empowers confidence.

Beyond the talks, the masterclass offered a fully immersive experience, combining live product demonstrations, interactive discussions, and community-driven moments that encouraged connection and shared learning. Highlights of the event included a raffle featuring a K-Beauty Innovation Experience in Seoul, sponsored by Pretty Skin & Lamelin Korea. The program was seamlessly guided by host Ann Yabut, whose refined and dynamic hosting style helped maintain strong audience engagement throughout.

“We are not here to promote products—we are here to promote understanding,” shared Jun Gamo. “When people understand their skin, they make better choices. That is where true confidence begins.”

Katrina Santos, Global Brand Ambassador, echoed this sentiment, saying, “When I was invited to represent Pretty Skin & Lamelin globally, I understood it wasn’t about endorsement — it was about alignment. Alignment with science, consistency, and long-term skin health. True luxury is not excess. It is intention.”

More than a one-day event, Skin2Confidence represents the beginning of a long-term advocacy—one that champions education over misinformation, skin health over shortcuts, and confidence built on discipline, knowledge, and consistency. The strong turnout and sustained engagement signal a clear shift toward more informed and intentional skincare practices among Filipinos.

Following its successful launch, Skin2Confidence is set to expand through a series of masterclasses and workshops, digital education campaigns, community-based activations, expert and healthcare collaborations, and the upcoming launch of the Skin2Confidence Training Institute. The vision is clear: to make credible, science-based skincare education accessible, relatable, and empowering for every Filipino.