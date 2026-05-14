Bato slips out of Senate amid lockdown, ICC warrant uproar

Tension escalated when individuals wearing what witnesses described as “NBI-like vests” were seen on the second floor of the building. But Melvin Matibag, director of the National Bureau of Investigation, firmly denied any role in the incident, stressing that his agents do not carry firearms during operations inside government premises.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. swiftly issued a statement distancing the administration from the disturbance and ordered an independent probe into the security breach. Meanwhile, Jonvic Remulla, Secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government, confirmed that no casualties were reported and said all government forces had been instructed to “stand down.”

The standoff came just days after the ICC unsealed a warrant for Dela Rosa, placing him on its official wanted list for alleged crimes against humanity connected to killings during the Duterte administration’s drug war. The warrant identifies the senator as a co-perpetrator in the operations that led to thousands of deaths.

As of Thursday morning, the exact whereabouts of Dela Rosa have not been independently confirmed by state security agencies.