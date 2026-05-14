‘Public misled’ in Senate gunfire incident, analyst says

“Based on the Senate security personnel’s vague account of the gunfight and the administration’s strong denial of attempting to serve the warrant tonight, there is a strong indication that the public was misled,” Coronacion said.

“The circumstances surrounding the confusing violent incident inside the Senate Building raise serious questions. Was there really a real gunfight or was it staged by Senate Sergeant-at-Arms and the majority bloc to serve as a smokescreen?” he added.

The Senate went on lockdown shortly after 7 p.m., with journalists initially told to leave the premises without explanation.

Around 7:45 p.m., reporters witnessed armed Marines, police officers, and members of the Senate Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms moving through the halls before multiple gunshots rang out inside the building.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla later denied that authorities were at the Senate to arrest Dela Rosa, saying they were instead there to “secure” senators inside the premises.

Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano also said members of the Senate majority bloc remained in the building for a caucus regarding the impeachment articles against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Coronacion said the entire incident appeared suspicious amid the administration’s denial of any arrest attempt.

“This entire situation appears to have been a coordinated distraction specifically designed to facilitate Senator Bato Dela Rosa’s exit,” he said.

He added that questions would intensify should Dela Rosa eventually be proven absent from the Senate building.

“If eventually it would be proven that Senator Bato is no longer in the Senate building, we then raise this important question: who among our senators would stand to gain from his escape?” Coronacion said.

Despite the speculation, Dela Rosa’s lawyer later confirmed at around 11:13 p.m. that the senator was still inside the Senate building.