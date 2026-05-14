PSC hopeful Filipino cyclist will compete in Tour de France

He said he believes the next generation of cyclists participating in local races such as the Tour of Luzon could eventually produce a Filipino representative in the world-renowned event. Gregorio also assured that the commission is prepared to provide support should a Filipino athlete qualify.

Despite the optimism, young participants in the Tour of Luzon acknowledged that Filipino cyclists still lag behind their foreign counterparts in terms of performance and experience. However, the athletes remained hopeful about the future of Philippine cycling.

They said the dream of reaching the Tour de France is achievable if the government continues improving sports facilities and consistently supports local cyclists.

The 14-stage Tour of Luzon covered a total distance of 1,821 kilometers.

The race began on 28 April 2026 and concluded on 13 May 2026 at Scout Hill in Camp John Hay, Baguio City.

The final stage was won by Anthony Huby, who also earned the Eagle of the Mountain award.

Meanwhile, Nikita Shulchenko emerged as the overall champion of the tour.