PSC hopeful Filipino cyclist will compete in Tour de France

BAGUIO CITY — During the conclusion of the MPTC Tour of Luzon, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman John Patrick Gregorio expressed optimism that a Filipino cyclist will eventually compete in the Tour de France.
Gregorio said the growing number of road cycling competitions in the Philippines serves as an important training ground for local athletes aspiring to compete on the international stage.
The Tour de France is widely regarded as the most prestigious and challenging professional road cycling race in the world, held annually in France.
He said he believes the next generation of cyclists participating in local races such as the Tour of Luzon could eventually produce a Filipino representative in the world-renowned event. Gregorio also assured that the commission is prepared to provide support should a Filipino athlete qualify.
Despite the optimism, young participants in the Tour of Luzon acknowledged that Filipino cyclists still lag behind their foreign counterparts in terms of performance and experience. However, the athletes remained hopeful about the future of Philippine cycling.
They said the dream of reaching the Tour de France is achievable if the government continues improving sports facilities and consistently supports local cyclists.
The 14-stage Tour of Luzon covered a total distance of 1,821 kilometers.
The race began on 28 April 2026 and concluded on 13 May 2026 at Scout Hill in Camp John Hay, Baguio City.
The final stage was won by Anthony Huby, who also earned the Eagle of the Mountain award.
Meanwhile, Nikita Shulchenko emerged as the overall champion of the tour.