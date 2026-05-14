PNP tightens Senate security after protesters allegedly assault Sotto’s vehicle

Nartatez said the PNP leadership is conducting a thorough review of security footage and ground reports to determine possible lapses in security.

The incident reportedly occurred as Sotto was leaving the Senate premises alone and without bodyguards. Protesters allegedly surrounded his vehicle, banged on the windows, and threw bottles while shouting insults. The demonstration was reportedly linked to heightened political tensions surrounding the ICC investigation involving Dela Rosa.

“While we respect the right to peaceful assembly, the transition from a protest to an assault on a vehicle is a criminal act. We assure the Senator and the public that this incident will not be taken lightly,” Nartatez said.

He added that authorities are identifying individuals allegedly involved in turning what was initially an orderly gathering into a rowdy mob.

In response, the PNP is coordinating with Senate security personnel to strengthen crowd-control measures. Nartatez also ordered the review of all available CCTV footage and police body camera recordings to determine whether specific protesters committed criminal acts such as intimidation or property damage.

“I have directed the RD, NCRPO to immediately augment our Civil Disturbance Management units at the Senate gates. I directed our troops on the ground to move from maximum tolerance to swift enforcement the moment protesters obstruct vehicles,” Nartatez said.