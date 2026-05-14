Peso sinks to new low as market climbs past 6,000

The local currency slid to another record low against the US dollar on Thursday even as the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) surged back above the 6,000 level, shrugging off intensifying domestic and international political noise.

Data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) showed the peso weakening further to a new record close of P61.64 per US dollar, depreciating from Wednesday’s P61.38 finish — the ninth time the currency has hit record levels of weakness against the greenback since the global oil shortage began.