Peso sinks to new low as market climbs past 6000

Analysts said the peso’s weakness was driven largely by surging oil prices and sustained hedging activity tied to the country’s heavy dependence on imported fuel. Wednesday evening’s Senate siege, as well as Vice President Sara Duterte’s impending impeachment proceedings in the Senate, also contributed to broader risk-off sentiment.

Meanwhile, the PSEi rebounded on Thursday, climbing 69.25 points or 1.15 percent to 6,015.03, snapping a two-day losing streak as investors hunted for bargains following recent market weakness.

The local bourse brushed aside the latest bout of political turmoil — including the Senate standoff — to reclaim the 6,000 level as investors took advantage of cheaper valuations after the market’s two-day slump. However, broader domestic political risks, including Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s possible arrest and Duterte’s impeachment proceedings, continue to pose risks to market sentiment moving forward.

Political instability has previously weighed heavily on financial markets. On 14 November 2025, renewed attention on the Senate’s revived probe into the “floodgate” corruption scandal, combined with a surprise video exposé from former congressman Zaldy Co, dragged the PSEi down 2.49 percent to 5,584.35 — levels last seen near the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020 — highlighting the market’s sensitivity to political developments.

Despite Thursday’s recovery, trading activity remained subdued, with net value turnover at P4.24 billion, reflecting lingering caution tied to domestic political uncertainty, elevated inflation risks, and ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Foreign investors were net buyers, however, recording P467.74 million in inflows.

Mining shares led the rally, advancing 2.45 percent, while Industrials were the lone decliners, slipping 0.05 percent. Among index movers, Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) surged 7.73 percent to P94.80, making it the day’s top index gainer, while Emperador Inc. (EMI) fell 3.27 percent to P15.36.