VP Duterte denounces ‘personal interests’ amid political upheaval

"It’s saddening because other government agencies are losing respect for the independence of our Senate," she remarked.

This statement follows a chaotic scene on 11 May, where National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents attempted to block Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa from entering the Senate plenary.

Dela Rosa, who had been absent for six months, returned to cast a decisive vote in a leadership shake-up that installed Alan Peter Cayetano—a Duterte family ally—as the new Senate President, ousting Tito Sotto.

The ICC confirmed the warrant of arrest for Sen. Dela Rosa, the chief architect of former President Rodrigo Duterte's "War on Drugs".

Despite calls from five fellow senators for Dela Rosa to surrender, the Vice President remained defiant.

"That is not a call anyone should make because a warrant of arrest that is not issued by a Philippine court cannot be implemented in Philippine soil," Duterte asserted.

Duterte lamented that the country has become "divided because of the personal interests of politicians" while citizens in need are neglected. She urged the nation and its delegations to "unite for justice, order, peace, and progress".

When questioned about her own legal battles, Duterte remained stoic.

On Monday’s plenary vote, the House of Representatives voted 257-25 to impeach the Vice President for a second time, a little over a year after a previous attempt was voided on technical grounds.

The articles of impeachment include allegations of misusing P500 million in confidential funds, amassing unexplained wealth, and threatening the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the First Lady.

Despite her defense team expressing readiness to face the case, the Vice President declined to comment.

"I have no feelings about the impeachment," Duterte stated, noting that a spokesperson and legal team have been assigned to handle the "legal process".

Meanwhile, she described her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, as being in "good spirits" despite his own legal challenges before the ICC, where he faces counts of crimes against humanity.

"We had snacks and we mainly talked about family... particularly about the children. The love for your children, that was the general topic," she shared.