NGCP places Luzon grid on red alert Thursday afternoon

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) warned that the Luzon grid will be placed under red alert status from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 14 May 2026.

In an advisory issued Thursday, the NGCP said the Luzon grid will also be under yellow alert status from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The agency said the available capacity of the Luzon grid is 12,479 megawatts (MW), while peak demand is projected to reach 12,595 MW, resulting in a shortfall of nearly 100 MW.