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NGCP places Luzon, Visayas under first red alert of 2026

(FILE PHOTO) President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the inauguration of the Hermosa-San Jose 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission project on July 12, 2024, at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines Hermosa Sub Station in Bataan with (from left to right) Technical Officer and concurrent VP of Planning and Engineering Rico Vega, Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III, NGCP President and CEO Anthony Almeda, NGCP Vice Chairman Mr. Henry Jr., SAP Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and DOE Usec. Rowena Cristina Guevarra.  The Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose Transmission Line, is expected to benefit around 59 million power users in Luzon by stabilizing power transmission services. This project ensures the reliability and sustainability of the power grid, capable of transmitting 8,000MW from power plants in Bataan and Zambales. This is part of NGCP's long-term vision for a resilient power grid, and is valued at PhP20.94 billion and includes numerous transmission towers, overhead lines, and substations. NGCP President Anthony Almeda has acknowledged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s support in advancing major infrastructure projects, contributing to economic growth.
(FILE PHOTO) President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the inauguration of the Hermosa-San Jose 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission project on July 12, 2024, at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines Hermosa Sub Station in Bataan with (from left to right) Technical Officer and concurrent VP of Planning and Engineering Rico Vega, Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III, NGCP President and CEO Anthony Almeda, NGCP Vice Chairman Mr. Henry Jr., SAP Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and DOE Usec. Rowena Cristina Guevarra.  The Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose Transmission Line, is expected to benefit around 59 million power users in Luzon by stabilizing power transmission services. This project ensures the reliability and sustainability of the power grid, capable of transmitting 8,000MW from power plants in Bataan and Zambales. This is part of NGCP's long-term vision for a resilient power grid, and is valued at PhP20.94 billion and includes numerous transmission towers, overhead lines, and substations. NGCP President Anthony Almeda has acknowledged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s support in advancing major infrastructure projects, contributing to economic growth.Photo by YUMMIE DINGDING
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National Grid Corporation of the Philippines on Wednesday issued the country’s first red alert for 2026 as consumers in Luzon and the Visayas may experience power interruptions due to high electricity demand brought by the hot weather.

NGCP said power supply in both grids had become tight as several power plants were operating at full capacity.

(FILE PHOTO) President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the inauguration of the Hermosa-San Jose 500 kilovolt (kV) transmission project on July 12, 2024, at the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines Hermosa Sub Station in Bataan with (from left to right) Technical Officer and concurrent VP of Planning and Engineering Rico Vega, Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III, NGCP President and CEO Anthony Almeda, NGCP Vice Chairman Mr. Henry Jr., SAP Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and DOE Usec. Rowena Cristina Guevarra.  The Mariveles-Hermosa-San Jose Transmission Line, is expected to benefit around 59 million power users in Luzon by stabilizing power transmission services. This project ensures the reliability and sustainability of the power grid, capable of transmitting 8,000MW from power plants in Bataan and Zambales. This is part of NGCP's long-term vision for a resilient power grid, and is valued at PhP20.94 billion and includes numerous transmission towers, overhead lines, and substations. NGCP President Anthony Almeda has acknowledged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s support in advancing major infrastructure projects, contributing to economic growth.
First yellow alert in Luzon raised as buffer shrinks

The grid operator announced that the Luzon and Visayas grids would be placed under red alert status from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

A yellow alert was also raised in Luzon from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NGCP said the Luzon grid’s available capacity stood at 12,447 megawatts, while peak demand was projected to reach 12,537 MW.

In the Visayas, a yellow alert was also declared from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Manila Electric Company said it is coordinating with customers enrolled in the Interruptible Load Program to secure de-loading commitments aimed at easing electricity demand.

Meralco also said it is prepared to implement manual load dropping if necessary to help manage the power system.

The company assured the public that regular updates would be provided and urged consumers to practice energy conservation to help reduce electricity demand.

National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP)
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