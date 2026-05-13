NGCP places Luzon, Visayas under first red alert of 2026

National Grid Corporation of the Philippines on Wednesday issued the country’s first red alert for 2026 as consumers in Luzon and the Visayas may experience power interruptions due to high electricity demand brought by the hot weather.
NGCP said power supply in both grids had become tight as several power plants were operating at full capacity.
The grid operator announced that the Luzon and Visayas grids would be placed under red alert status from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
A yellow alert was also raised in Luzon from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
NGCP said the Luzon grid’s available capacity stood at 12,447 megawatts, while peak demand was projected to reach 12,537 MW.
In the Visayas, a yellow alert was also declared from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Manila Electric Company said it is coordinating with customers enrolled in the Interruptible Load Program to secure de-loading commitments aimed at easing electricity demand.
Meralco also said it is prepared to implement manual load dropping if necessary to help manage the power system.
The company assured the public that regular updates would be provided and urged consumers to practice energy conservation to help reduce electricity demand.