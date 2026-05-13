NGCP places Luzon, Visayas under first red alert of 2026

The grid operator announced that the Luzon and Visayas grids would be placed under red alert status from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

A yellow alert was also raised in Luzon from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

NGCP said the Luzon grid’s available capacity stood at 12,447 megawatts, while peak demand was projected to reach 12,537 MW.

In the Visayas, a yellow alert was also declared from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Manila Electric Company said it is coordinating with customers enrolled in the Interruptible Load Program to secure de-loading commitments aimed at easing electricity demand.

Meralco also said it is prepared to implement manual load dropping if necessary to help manage the power system.

The company assured the public that regular updates would be provided and urged consumers to practice energy conservation to help reduce electricity demand.