Housing demand lifts CLI Q1 gains

Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) posted a consolidated net income of P1 billion in the first quarter of the year as sustained housing demand across the Visayas and Mindanao lifted residential sales recognition and boosted revenues.

In a report on Thursday, the company said net income attributable to parent shareholders reached P881 million.

The VisMin developer said consolidated revenues rose 20 percent to P6 billion from P5 billion a year ago as ongoing residential projects achieved higher construction completion rates.