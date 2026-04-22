CLI opens P1.99-B Radisson RED Cebu hotel

Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) has opened its P1.99-billion Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue, the brand’s first in the country, as it expands its hospitality portfolio and recurring income base.
The listed developer said Wednesday the 144-key hotel, located within its Astra Centre mixed-use development along A.S. Fortuna Street, is its fifth operational property and caters to business and leisure travelers, with access to Cebu IT Park, Cebu Business Park, and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.
“We continue to see opportunities to grow our hospitality footprint in key cities across Visayas and Mindanao,” Mathias Bergundthal, First Vice President for CLI Hotels and Resorts, said.
“Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue strengthens our presence in the region as we expand our hospitality portfolio alongside urban growth, and we are extending this momentum with upcoming projects including Mercure Cebu Downtown and Citadines Paragon Davao.”
The hotel offers five room categories, ranging from Superior and Deluxe to suites and family rooms, with features such as high-speed connectivity and streaming-enabled TVs.
Amenities include OUIBAR+KTCHN, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant; RED Deli for Asian takeaway; and The RED Deck poolside bar, alongside a fitness center, spa, swimming pool, and event spaces.
Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue joins Citadines Cebu City, lyf Cebu City, The Pad Co-Living, and Citadines Bacolod City in CLI’s hospitality portfolio.
CLI Hotels and Resorts currently has a portfolio of 10 hotels with 1,719 keys, of which 827 rooms are operational.