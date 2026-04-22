CLI opens P1.99-B Radisson RED Cebu hotel

Cebu Landmasters, Inc. (CLI) has opened its P1.99-billion Radisson RED Cebu Mandaue, the brand’s first in the country, as it expands its hospitality portfolio and recurring income base.

The listed developer said Wednesday the 144-key hotel, located within its Astra Centre mixed-use development along A.S. Fortuna Street, is its fifth operational property and caters to business and leisure travelers, with access to Cebu IT Park, Cebu Business Park, and Mactan-Cebu International Airport.