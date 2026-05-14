Hontiveros says criticism targets wrong people, blames Bato for Senate clash

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday defended Senate employees and opposition lawmakers who left after session hours, saying criticism should instead be directed at Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, who she said should be to blame for the Senate conflict on Wednesday night, 13 May 2026.
In a Facebook post, Hontiveros said she and Senate personnel who left the premises after work had simply fulfilled their duties, while dela Rosa’s continued stay inside the Senate allegedly triggered tension, chaos, and gun-related violence among groups at the complex.
“All this for a man who simply doesn't want to face the law,” she wrote.
“Ito po ang katotohanan: tapos na ang session, kaya umuwi na ang mga empleyado. Ako, lumipad papuntang probinsya para sa scheduled na conference. Ang mga colleagues sa Minority, ang aming mga staff, pati ang marami sa aming mga katrabaho ay nag-uwian dahil tapos na ang trabaho,” Hontiveros said.
The senator said she holds the Senate in high regard as an institution where laws are crafted and rights are defended, lamenting that it had instead become a site of violence.
She added that the Senate belongs to the Filipino people and should not be treated as private property or used as a place to barricade themselves from being held accountable.
Dela Rosa has remained inside the Senate premises while facing an arrest warrant and pursuit by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) since his appearance on Monday, 11 May 2026, after months of absence.
Hontiveros also urged dela Rosa to surrender to the authorities to prevent further escalation of the conflict.