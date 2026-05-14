Hontiveros says criticism targets wrong people, blames Bato for Senate clash

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday defended Senate employees and opposition lawmakers who left after session hours, saying criticism should instead be directed at Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, who she said should be to blame for the Senate conflict on Wednesday night, 13 May 2026.

In a Facebook post, Hontiveros said she and Senate personnel who left the premises after work had simply fulfilled their duties, while dela Rosa’s continued stay inside the Senate allegedly triggered tension, chaos, and gun-related violence among groups at the complex.

“All this for a man who simply doesn't want to face the law,” she wrote.