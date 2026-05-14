Hontiveros calls Senate shooting incident a ‘historic low’ for country

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Thursday posted a statement on Facebook regarding the shooting incident at the Senate, describing it as a “historic low” for the country.

In her statement dated 14 May, Hontiveros also explained why senators and Senate employees from the minority bloc had already left the premises before the incident occurred.

Hontiveros clarified that the Senate session had already concluded and said Senate employees should not be used for political purposes “for a man who simply doesn’t want to face the law,” adding that employees had already done honest work throughout the day.