Russia, Ukraine strike after truce collapses; 1 dead

The Russian military said it shot down 27 Ukrainian drones after the truce ended, over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Rostov regions.

The ceasefire, announced Friday by US President Donald Trump ahead of Russia’s World War II Victory Day commemorations, was intended as a temporary pause in fighting. Trump had said he hoped it would mark “the beginning of the end” of the war.

Even before it expired, both sides accused each other of violations.

As the truce lapsed, air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv for the first time since Friday, with officials warning of incoming drones.

“Enemy UAVs are currently over Kyiv. Please stay safe until the alert is cleared,” Kyiv’s military administration chief Tymur Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

Authorities urged residents to shelter as air defenses engaged targets over the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday there had been no pause in fighting.

“Today there was no silence at the front, there was fighting. We have recorded all of this,” he said.

He also noted shifting US attention toward the Iran conflict, saying it was “clear that the war in Iran is now drawing the most attention from America.”