Milestones in our fight for better healthcare

One major breakthrough was the abolition of the Single Period of Confinement policy, which had long limited patients’ access to benefits.

We also pushed for the removal of the anti-poor 24-hour confinement rule that denied members access to PhilHealth benefits unless they had been hospitalized for at least one full day.

Another major reform was the removal of the 45-day annual hospitalization limit for members and their dependents, addressing long-standing inequities affecting patients with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

We thank everyone who worked to remove outdated and anti-poor PhilHealth policies — my colleagues in the Senate, the Supreme Court, health professionals, advocates and ordinary Filipinos who fought to ensure health funds are used for patients, especially those most in need.

With the return of PhilHealth’s billions, I call on the agency to continue reforms and fully optimize the use of these funds strictly for health services.

As your senator and a health reform advocate, I remain committed to monitoring the use of PhilHealth funds to ensure every peso improves the lives and health of Filipinos.

After all, this is the people’s money and it must return to them through efficient medical services and benefits.

Meanwhile, on 6 May, we personally extended assistance to fire victims in Tondo, Manila, together with Barangay 91 Captain Antonio Asilo, Barangay 92 Captain Val Santos and Barangay 93 Captain Reynaldo Tan. Beneficiaries also received additional assistance from the national government to help rebuild their homes.

On 7 May, we assisted families affected by recent fire incidents in Cainta, Rizal, alongside Congresswoman Mia Ynares, Mayor Kit Nieto, Vice Mayor Ace Servillon and municipal councilors.

We also visited Barangay Sucat in Muntinlupa City to aid fire victims and later inspected the Sucat Health Center as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health.

On 8 May, we honored graduates of the Public Safety Officers Senior Executive Course Class 2025-03 “Sararo” during ceremonies attended by Jail Supt. Castle H. Masip, Police Lt. Col. Jerwin Embolode and Police Col. Ronald L. Lao.

Our Malasakit Team also continued assisting fire victims in Mandaue City, Cebu; Iloilo City; and Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

Scholars in Davao City, senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Ferrol, Romblon also received assistance.

As Mr. Malasakit, I will continue serving the Filipino people dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.