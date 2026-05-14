Fire hits Paltok in Quezon City, 15-year-old resident dead

A fire broke out in a residential area along East Riverside in Barangay Paltok, Quezon City on Thursday morning, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old resident.
The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Quezon City reported that the fire alarm was raised at 9:03 a.m., with the first alarm declared at 9:08 a.m.
“Then we immediately raised it to a fourth alarm at 9:33”, District Station 1 Commander Senior Fire Inspector Rodrigo Delos Santos said in a media interview.
Fire authorities confirmed that the blaze was brought under control at 10:08 a.m., but one resident, a 15-year-old male teen, was reported dead in the incident.
“We have a reported [dead], a 15-year-old male".
"The identity is [being confirmed] by the [police] investigator,” Delos Santos added.
The QC fire officer also reported that the fire started on the ground floor of a two-storey house made of light materials, with the cause still under investigation.