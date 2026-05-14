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Fire hits Paltok in Quezon City, 15-year-old resident dead

THURSDAY AFTERMATH: Around 9AM on 14 May, a residential area along East Riverside at Barangay Paltok, Quezon City was engulfed by fire which recorded one casualty. (PHOTOGRAPHED by Sean Magbanua for DAILY TRIBUNE)
THURSDAY AFTERMATH: Around 9AM on 14 May, a residential area along East Riverside at Barangay Paltok, Quezon City was engulfed by fire which recorded one casualty. (PHOTOGRAPHED by Sean Magbanua for DAILY TRIBUNE)
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A fire broke out in a residential area along East Riverside in Barangay Paltok, Quezon City on Thursday morning, resulting in the death of a 15-year-old resident. 

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Quezon City reported that the fire alarm was raised at 9:03 a.m., with the first alarm declared at 9:08 a.m.

THURSDAY AFTERMATH: Around 9AM on 14 May, a residential area along East Riverside at Barangay Paltok, Quezon City was engulfed by fire which recorded one casualty. (PHOTOGRAPHED by Sean Magbanua for DAILY TRIBUNE)
Fire hits Pasong Putik residential area, one resident declared dead

“Then we immediately raised it to a fourth alarm at 9:33”, District Station 1 Commander Senior Fire Inspector Rodrigo Delos Santos said in a media interview. 

Fire authorities confirmed that the blaze was brought under control at 10:08 a.m., but one resident, a 15-year-old male teen, was reported dead in the incident. 

“We have a reported [dead], a 15-year-old male".

"The identity is [being confirmed] by the [police] investigator,” Delos Santos added. 

The QC fire officer also reported that the fire started on the ground floor of a two-storey house made of light materials, with the cause still under investigation.

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