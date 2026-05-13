Fire hits Pasong Putik residential area, one resident declared dead

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) received a fire incident report in Pasong Putik at 1:55 a.m. and two minutes later, at 1:57 a.m., the fire was raised to first alarm as it spread to nearby houses.

Due to the rapid spread of the flames, the fire escalated to the third alarm at 2:06 a.m. before it was placed under control at 3:04 a.m.

The fire, according to the responding authorities, was declared out at 3:13 a.m.

Meanwhile, a 52-year-old man was declared dead on arrival at the hospital after reportedly losing his balance and breathing while helping extinguish the fire.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire and assess the total damage caused by the incident.