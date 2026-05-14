FDC profit hits P3.9B despite weak power business

Property business led growth

The property business led growth during the quarter, with revenues climbing 16 percent to P7.9 billion as residential sales jumped 28 percent on sustained demand for ready-for-occupancy units and ongoing project completions.

Banking revenues also grew 12 percent to P15.6 billion, supported by higher loan volumes and stronger net interest income at EastWest Bank.

Meanwhile, revenues from the power business fell 28 percent to P3.6 billion due to lower spot market sales and weaker coal cost passthrough rates.

Hospitality revenues were largely steady at P1.2 billion, supported by higher room rates and stronger food and beverage sales.